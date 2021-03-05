MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,975 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 1,936,207 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 138 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,093.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.12% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.95%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,426 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 19 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,530.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 417,447.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.34%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 845 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,438.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 198,387 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.28% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.59%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,958 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.08% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.53%.