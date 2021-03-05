MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,975 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
That brings the total to 1,936,207 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: 'You Guys Better Hide. I Am Gonna Shoot It Up,' Teen Accused Of Making Threat To Pompano Beach Middle School
There were another 138 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,093.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.12% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.95%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,426 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 19 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,530.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 417,447.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.34%.READ MORE: Catholic Bishops: Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine 'Morally Compromised'
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 845 new cases and 7 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,438.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 198,387 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.28% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.59%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and no new additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,958 cases and 46 deaths.MORE NEWS: Don't Swab, Just Scream: Dutch Inventor Tests New Way To Detect COVID
The single-day positivity rate was 6.08% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.53%.