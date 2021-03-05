MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4’s Photojournalist Rafael Murciano is quite ‘The Entertainer’ with his musical talents.
In his latest musical photo essay, Murciano is not only an entertainer, but he is playing 'The Entertainer' on multiple instruments.
Pianist and ragtime master Scott Joplin wrote "The Entertainer" in 1902.
It's a classical ragtime song which was used as the theme music for the 1973 Oscar-winning film The Sting. The score took one of those Oscars.
The Recording Industry Association of America ranked it #10 on its “Songs of the Century’ list.