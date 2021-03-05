MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An update on the tunnel project proposed by “The Boring Company,” owned by Elon Musk.

Officials say the City of Fort Lauderdale is now closer than ever to making those plans official.

Representatives from the company joined city leaders to tour several sites and discuss how feasible it is to build these tunnels, including one that would go from downtown Fort Lauderdale to Las Olas Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis is confident that the tunnel would help with traffic, especially considering the possible expansion of Brightline, and says city officials are already onboard.

“Our city commission is unanimously in favor of this. So, it’s not going to be government holding us back, it’s just going to be our ability to move forward, being able to do the soil borings, the technology, and our partners.”

Mayor Trantalis also says he will require the participation of the county and the metropolitan planning organization to help with funding.