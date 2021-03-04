MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Joe Exotic is not holding back in his new tell-all memoir.
You may remember, he rose to fame as the subject of Netflix's popular documentary "Tiger King."
The former zoo-owner wrote the memoir as he serves a 22-year federal prison sentence over a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.
The book will include passages about his troubled upbringing and dangerous rivalries with other animal keepers.
Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said readers can expect stories about crazy antics and secrets about people he knows.
The book is set to hit stores Nov. 9.
Maldonado-Passage has a couple of new attorneys who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.