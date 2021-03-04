MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a shooting outside a Miami hotel.
It happened in front of the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay at 16th Street and N Bayshore Drive.
Miami police said officers were sent to the hotel after reports of shots being fired but were unable to find anyone who had been injured. They did, however, find several bullet casings on the ground.
While they were investigating they received word that a man with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was listed as stable.