MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cars were lined up before dawn at Miami Dade College’s North Campus with people eager to get their shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the new FEMA-funded, state-run vaccination site.

The busy morning of day two of the site’s operation also came with some confusion. Some people under the age of 65 were turned away because they didn’t have the right medical exemption form.

Anyone under 65 can get a shot as long as they complete a Florida Department of Health medical exemption form, which allows their physician to certify that they’re extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. A doctor’s note will no longer suffice.

“People have to come with medical records, with notes, with other things just showing up with your medical records saying you need the vaccine. We cannot service you because we don’t have the capability here to do a physical exam or an assessment,” said site spokesperson Mike Jachles.

The site is a walk-up site and you don’t need an appointment.

The site is only open to people 65 and older, firefighters and police officers 50 and up, anyone 18 and older with a completed medical exemption form, and, as of Thursday, all teachers and child care workers.

The site can administer up to 3,000 shots a day.

By the end of Thursday, Jachles said 2,800 people were vaccinated. Of the 2,800 doses, a total 1,112 were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The MDC North Campus site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Along with that site, there are also two smaller FEMA-funded clinics with about 500 shots a day each.

One is in Sweetwater at 250 SW 114th Avenue, the other is in Florida City at 650 NW 5th Avenue.

No appointments are needed at these smaller walk-up sites.