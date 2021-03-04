MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man the Anti-Defamation League identified as a ‘white supremacist’ faced a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday.

Paul Miller, 32, was arrested Tuesday after the FBI’s joint terrorism task force raided the Riverside home he had been renting for a month after Miller moved there from New Jersey.

Miller is charged with possessing a firearm by a felon and witnesses say they saw agents remove guns from the house.

Miller has an internet presence and often appears in costume ranting racist remarks.

After his arrest, the Anti-Defamation League put out this tweet:

“Several months ago, ADL’s Center on Extremism identified Paul Miller as a volatile white supremacist-accelerationist. COE tracked him to Fort Lauderdale and shared significant intelligence with federal law enforcement before today’s arrest.”

CBS 4 spoke to Carla Hill with the ADL’s center on extremism on Wednesday.

She says Miller started becoming more extreme six months ago.

“The concerning thing is he seems to get more extreme to keep his followers interested. He has several red flags. His violent rhetoric. He has weapons, he expressed the need for a race war,” she says.

At the end of his hearing, Miller expressed regret saying, “I’m really sorry about all of this. I really am.”

He will have a detention hearing in federal court on Friday.