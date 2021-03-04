MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s better late than never for Tyrique Stevenson.

The former Southridge High School cornerback has made his way back to Miami via the University of Georgia. He transferred after two seasons in Athens.

Homesick and missing his family, Stevenson had trouble sleeping early on at UGA. It was an issue he said has been taken care of.

“The decision to go to Georgia over Miami was a family decision. Me and my mom came to a mutual agreement. She felt like it would be better if I got out of the surroundings of Miami. You know I grew up here and I know how things go down here. I’m not from a really safe neighborhood. We both came to an agreement that me just stepping out might be the best move for me,” he said.

Going away wasn’t time wasted. He played in 24 games for the Bulldogs and made four starts.

The former four-star product will add another option on the outside for Canes head coach Manny Diaz. Miami was ranked 65th in passing yard allowed per game last season.

“I’m not going to let too many things distract me. I should have just stayed at Miami and built that here instead of trying to build it somewhere else,” Stevenson said. “I built it at Georgia and I came down here and I just had to explain to my mom I know I’m going to do it, so there’s nothing to worry about.”

Stevenson said Diaz was the first coach to call him when he put his name in the transfer portal. The two talked for half an hour. Diaz told him he’d put the turnover chain on him personally.

In his media availability Thursday, Stevenson said he was in regular contact with other UM defensive backs Gilbert Frierson, DJ Ivey and Gurvan Hall.