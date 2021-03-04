MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two former Plantation gym owners who allegedly refused to enforce masks at their center are facing possible jail time.

Mike and Jillian Carnevale were the former owners Fitness 1440.

Both appeared before a judge Thursday as part of the Broward County mask lawsuit by Anthony Sabatini.

Investigators said the couple was arrested three times in between the last week of August and early September over their refusal to mandate masks amid the climbing coronavirus cases.

However, Mike Carnevale believes the mask aren’t necessary when working out.

“Now they’re looking to take it a step further. They want to put us in jail and we’re not backing down to this,” he said. “We have an attorney that’s going to fight this until the very end. I’ll be fighting this until the very end. I won’t be backing down, that’s where we stand.”

The couple’s trial is set to begin on May 18.

If found guilty, Mike Carnevale could face 180 days behind bars.