MIAMI (CBS4) – Are tunnels the way of the future in Miami and Fort Lauderdale?
Representatives from The Boring Company, owned by Elon Musk, will be in Miami on Thursday to check out several sites, including the Brickell Avenue bridge over the Miami River.
Mayor Francis Suarez wants to see if a tunnel could replace the bridge to help the flow of traffic. The Boring Company has said they could do the job at a fraction of the cost that others would charge.
On Friday, the representatives will head to Fort Lauderdale where they will look into the feasibility of a three-mile tunnel for the train which would bring it under the downtown area and the New River. That would allow for more commuter service without disrupting traffic on major streets and on the New River.