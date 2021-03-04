  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBS4) – Miami Beach police have made an arrest in connection to a brutal attack on a hotel manager.

It happened last month at the Riveria Hotel on South Beach.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows a 22-year-old guest beating the hotel manager, severely injuring him.

Police tracked down the suspect, Tehronn Greene, in Norristown, Pennsylvania and he reportedly admitted to being the man on the video.

Greene will soon be extradited to South Florida to face charges.

