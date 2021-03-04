MIAMI (CBS4) – Miami Beach police have made an arrest in connection to a brutal attack on a hotel manager.
It happened last month at the Riveria Hotel on South Beach.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Cooler Start, Mild Afternoon Temps
Surveillance video from the hotel shows a 22-year-old guest beating the hotel manager, severely injuring him.READ MORE: Miami Proud: 'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility,' 'Doctor Spidey' Makes Rounds At Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
Police tracked down the suspect, Tehronn Greene, in Norristown, Pennsylvania and he reportedly admitted to being the man on the video.MORE NEWS: The Boring Company Officials To Meet With Miami, Fort Lauderdale Leaders On Tunnels
Greene will soon be extradited to South Florida to face charges.