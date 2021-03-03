MIAMI (CBSMiami) – United Teachers of Dade president Karla Hernández-Mats released a video on Wednesday thanking President Joe Biden for making vaccines available to educators in the county.
"Today, there is a lot of excitement because teachers are excited that President Biden has opened vaccinations for all K through 12 teachers."
“Today, there is a lot of excitement because teachers are excited that President Biden has opened vaccinations for all K through 12 teachers.”
"And this news has hit, you know, our schools in a very rapid way. We're seeing slots being filled very quickly. And our teachers are excited that President Biden has provided this opportunity for them."
“We know that this is part of the Biden plan for the first 100 days of his administration.”
"He promised that he would make this available to teachers or to their education staff and we are glad to see him fulfill His promises."
“So, we’re excited and we’re looking forward to getting our shots thanks to President Biden.”