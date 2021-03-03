MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The center of the universe will be in Hollywood, Florida in May as the Miss Universe competition returns with a live telecast from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The 69th Miss Universe event will be held May 16.

The last Miss Universe pageant was in December 2019 and its winner, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, has worn the crown longer than anyone else.

Paula M. Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe Organization, said in a press release Wednesday that they’ve spent months planning a safe competition. It will follow similar guidelines as November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

It’s still under consideration whether a limited audience will be permitted to watch in person.

The Miss Universe competition will air in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe. In the U.S. it will air in Spanish on Telemundo and the English-language broadcasters will soon be announced.

