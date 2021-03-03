MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, Miami Beach Pride organizers announced dates for Pride 2021, as well as, a newly revamped website.

Miami Beach Pride Festival and Parade will be held on September 10-19, 2021 with the Parade and Festival weekend falling on September 18-19.

Organizers said that they chose to reschedule the dates in an effort to provide the safest environment possible for its attendees. Miami Beach Pride has always been held the first weekend in April.

The festivities will be COVID-19 compliant and there are plans to implement a myriad of measures that will include touchless transactions, increased tent sizes, open spaces, mandatory masks, temperature checks, and sanitizing stations.

“After such a challenging year for so many, we are eager to celebrate again as responsibly as possible and are hard at work on a stellar slate of performances, and programming that represents the beautiful diversity of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Executive Director Rich Walczak.

Organizers said they also launched a new website, “that serves as an interactive repository for exclusive content, year-round programming details, community outreach initiatives, celebrity interviews and much more. Visitors to the new site will be able to plan their Pride week with a comprehensive list of events to RSVP for as well as purchase tickets. Visitors can stay current with the latest information on Pride week entertainment, seasonal events, and local LGBTQ-centric news with the all-new “DISCOVER” tab feature.”

