By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was a watery mess in a Miami neighborhood early Wednesday morning after a car crashed and ruptured a fire hydrant, which sent water shooting into the air, onto the road and into a home.

It happened near SW 32nd Avenue and 27th Street.

The water soaked the front of several homes and went inside at least one.

Car strikes fire hydrant in Miami causing water gushing into street and into a nearby home on March 3, 2021. (CBS4)

A resident of the home said it was flowing for more than an hour and left behind at least an inch of water.

“Pretty much the kitchen, the bedrooms, pretty much, just one step at a time,” said Lazaro Abreu. “All the officers and the firefighters were all trying their best, that’s for sure, but it’s the middle of the night.”

Abreu said a car ran a stop sign and another car swerved and hit the fire hydrant.

“It was a rude awakening to say the very least,” said Abreu. “It looked like a river had overrun. It’s crazy.”

No word on any injuries.

