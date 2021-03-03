MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released its 2021 preseason schedule.
Before the first preseason match on March 20, Inter Miami CF will start with a week of voluntary training sessions before going into team exercises.
Following that first preseason game against Miami FC, the team will then travel north for four matches between March 27 and April 3.
Inter Miami will then return to Fort Lauderdale for a final preseason game at home on April 10 – though the opponent hasn’t been named.
Here’s the full list of Inter Miami CF’s preseason schedule:
March 1-7: Voluntary Training Sessions Begin, Inter Miami CF Training Center
March 8: Official First Day of Preseason, Inter Miami CF Training Center
March 20: Miami FC, Inter Miami CF Stadium
March 27: Tampa Bay Rowdies, Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg
March 30: Charleston Battery, IMG Academy in Bradenton
April 3: New York Red Bulls, IMG Academy
April 3: Nashville SC, IMG Academy
April 10: Home Preseason Match TBD
The MLS regular season is scheduled to begin on April 17.