  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMTough as Nails
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Inter Miami CF, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released its 2021 preseason schedule.

Before the first preseason match on March 20, Inter Miami CF will start with a week of voluntary training sessions before going into team exercises.

READ MORE: Animal Rescue Organizations Say Pandemic Has Changed Their Industry For The Better

Following that first preseason game against Miami FC, the team will then travel north for four matches between March 27 and April 3.

Inter Miami will then return to Fort Lauderdale for a final preseason game at home on April 10 – though the opponent hasn’t been named.

Here’s the full list of Inter Miami CF’s preseason schedule:

March 1-7: Voluntary Training Sessions Begin, Inter Miami CF Training Center

March 8: Official First Day of Preseason, Inter Miami CF Training Center

READ MORE: 'Grandparent Tuition Waiver' Moves In The Florida Legislature

March 20: Miami FC, Inter Miami CF Stadium

March 27: Tampa Bay Rowdies, Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg

March 30: Charleston Battery, IMG Academy in Bradenton

April 3: New York Red Bulls, IMG Academy

April 3: Nashville SC, IMG Academy

April 10: Home Preseason Match TBD

MORE NEWS: Woman Charged With Shooting Man In Front Of Daughter At Miami Hooters

The MLS regular season is scheduled to begin on April 17.

CBSMiami.com Team