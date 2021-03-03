MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tampa woman went before a Miami judge Wednesday morning after police say she shot a man several times in front of his 8-year-old daughter.

Quanesha Lewis, 34, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and child abuse.

Some witnesses say it began with an argument about leaving a tip at a Miami Hooters on Coral Way.

Aileen Campbell is the mother of the little girl and ex-wife of the victim, Darren Campbell.

Speaking virtually in court, she made an impassioned plea to the judge.

“I pray that you don’t let this person out,” she said. “Because who would have the heart to shoot a father and a little girl walking out? I don’t care what went on verbally. How dare they do that to my family.”

She says Campbell is in critical condition at the hospital, and their daughter narrowly avoided the crossfire.

She held up a small gold ring to the camera.

“Your honor, I want you to know that she had two earrings on. This is one of them,” Aileen Campbell explained. “Half of the earring was blown off by a bullet. My daughter could’ve been killed on Saturday.”

Quanesha Lewis is accused of pulling the trigger, after an argument outside Hooters.

The way it all started depends on who you ask.

According to the arrest form, witnesses told detectives that Lewis followed Darren Campbell and his daughter out of the restaurant. He said “get away from me” and “I don’t want to fight.”

When Lewis pursued, Campbell got into, what’s described as, a “fighting stance.”

Lewis pulled out a gun, and when he reached to his pocket, she fired four times.

Lewis’ attorney says she has a conceal carry permit.

The report says Campbell was not armed and had a phone in his pocket.

Lewis, who is from Tampa, left the scene of the shooting and returned home with her family.

The next day, she turned herself in, saying she acted in self-defense after feeling threatened.

Lewis’s brother, Roshard Lewis, who was with her at Hooters at the time, also spoke virtually in bond court. He said it was the victim who started everything.

“I don’t know what this guy had going on or why he was messing with us,” said Lewis. “His daughter was telling him ‘daddy, come on.‘ He pushed his daughter back and kept coming toward us.”

In the police report, Quanesha Lewis Told investigators that Campbell came up to their table and threatened to slash their tires if they didn’t tip properly. Lewis told investigators Campbell continued, saying: “In fact, I’ll go slash them right now.”

Lewis says that’s when she followed him out to see what he was going to do.

She says Campbell was making threats and charging toward them. She pulled out her gun, and says when he reached down, she fired.

Lewis told detectives when he fell, she realized he had a phone in his hand.

The judge ultimately charged Lewis with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder & Child Abuse.

She’s out of jail on a $55,000 bond.