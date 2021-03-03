MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a Naples elementary school student was arrested Tuesday after he brought an unloaded gun to school and threatened two classmates.
A deputy stopped the 11-year-old boy as he got off the morning bus at Osceola Elementary School in Naples, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office news release. The fourth-grade student faces a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds.READ MORE: Tampa School Resource Officer Fired After Body-Worn Camera Captures Him Using N-Word
Deputies learned earlier Tuesday morning that the boy had threatened other students a day earlier, officials said. When they searched his backpack, they reported finding a handgun, the statement said.READ MORE: Joe Exotic Of 'Tiger King' Has New Attorneys Who Want New Trial
Officials didn’t release the boy’s name.
Deputies said there was no further danger to the school.MORE NEWS: 'It Was A Rude Awakening': Car Crashes Into Fire Hydrant, Sends Water Gushing Into Street & Home
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)