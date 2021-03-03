TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday at state and local government buildings throughout Florida to honor people who have died of COVID-19.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday. The move came almost exactly a year after DeSantis declared a public health emergency on March 1, 2020, because of the pandemic.READ MORE: Deputies: Naples Student, 11, Brought Gun To School, Threatened Classmates
He made the announcement during his State of the State address ahead of the opening of the 60-day Florida legislative session.READ MORE: Tampa School Resource Officer Fired After Body-Worn Camera Captures Him Using N-Word
As of a Tuesday count, 31,135 Florida residents and 561 non-residents had died because of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health website.MORE NEWS: Joe Exotic Of 'Tiger King' Has New Attorneys Who Want New Trial
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)