MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s new federal mass vaccination site has delivered its first doses.

By most accounts, Wednesday was a success, with the Miami Dade College North Campus site serving just under 1,500 residents.

Needles went into arms of all shapes and sizes on its first day of operation.

“Easy peasy,” said Christina Geise. “I just took the Johnson vaccine, thought it would be good. I’m a healthcare worker.”

The walkup site operated by FEMA can give up to 3,000 shots a day with no appointment necessary.

To get a shot you must be 65 and older or a healthcare worker, teacher, firefighter or police officer 50 and older.

Anyone under 65 can get a shot as long as they complete a Florida Department of Health medical exemption form, which allows their physician to certify that they’re extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

So while they’ll pinch you with a needle, the people running the site say they want to make this as painless as possible.

“Walk up. We have law enforcement here directing traffic. You can make an appointment or just show up, we’ll register you and vaccinate you in one day,” said Bruce Roberts with the Florida Emergency Management Division.

The MDC North Campus site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FEMA is also operating smaller sites in Florida City and Sweetwater.