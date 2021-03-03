MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,014 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 1,924,114 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 132 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,828.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.08%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,868 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 22 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,503.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 414,776.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.07% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.40%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 657 new cases and 14 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,422.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 196,771 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.62% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.63%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 19 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,911 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.46% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.23%.