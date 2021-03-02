MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a man involved in a rough arrest in Miami who escaped police custody at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to Miami police, Leskeil Richards was being treated at the hospital for injuries suffered during the arrest when he slipped out at about 5:50 p.m. Monday.

“So, we were with him and somehow he waited for the right moment to escape. He ran and officers ran after him but were not able to catch up to him,” said Miami police spokesman Michael Vega. “We are not suspecting that anyone inside the hospital had anything to do with it, with his escape.”

Police said only one arm was handcuffed because the other was in a cast. During their search, officers found the cast.

“He had blue jeans on, or blue pants on,” Vega said. “We believe he may not have a shirt on.”

Richards was arrested on Sunday for probation violation. The 25-year-old had allegedly removed a GPS ankle monitor he was wearing for a robbery he’s accused of committing.

Video of Richards’ rough arrest began to circulate on social media, which Miami police is now reviewing.

The department said they’ll look into the arrest for possible violations of police procedures.

“He resisted arrest and also hit an officer doing the arrest,” Vega said.

Richards is considered dangerous, so do not approach and call 911 if you see him.