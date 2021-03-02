MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bringing it to the people, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is urging residents 65 and older to take advantage of the state-run COVID-19 vaccination center in Overtown.

The walk-up site at the Overtown Youth Center, at 1551 NW 1st Avenue, is for residents of Overtown and surrounding communities.

Those seeking a shot must be at least 65 years old or a healthcare worker with direct patient contact. No appointment is necessary. Seniors must bring ID to verify their age and healthcare workers must bring their license or documentation.

Vaccines are available seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The Overtown location was one of three new state-run South Florida sites to open last week, the other two are at Broward College North in Coconut Creek and the Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center in Miami.

The three sites opened to provide greater access to the vaccine in underserved populations. Each site will administer 200 shots per day.

The state, in partnership with the federal government, will open another site at Miami Dade College North Campus on March 3rd. Vaccinations will be given by appointment only. The site will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This site will come with its own allotment of vaccine, above what the state is normally allocated.

The site will administer 2,000 vaccines per day. Additionally, it will have two smaller, mobile satellite sites that will conduct 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas. Through this hub and spoke model, each site will offer 3,000 vaccinations per day.

To register for an appointment in the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.