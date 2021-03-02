MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first federal vaccination site in Miami-Dade is prepared to open Wednesday morning.

Located on Miami-Dade College‘s North Campus at 11380 NW 27th Avenue in Miami, it is one of four new federal vaccination sites statewide.

“There’s going to be a steady stream of vaccines available at the site,” said Fermin Vazquez, interim campus president. “We are going to start with about 2,000 vaccines. We are going to kick it up to 3,000, with an addition of 1,000 in the community. In about three weeks, we should be at 5,000 vaccines we have in our supply right here at the North Campus.”

It will also be one of the first sites in the entire country to have the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine available.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, this will be one of the first locations in the country to actually distribute it,” said FEMA spokesperson Marty Bahamonde. “We will have 500 vaccine doses per day here, along with the Pfizer vaccine, but we’re very excited to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Tuesday, the site was open to administer vaccines only to first responders and opens its doors to the rest of qualifying people Wednesday morning.

This comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday expanded vaccine eligibility to include law enforcement, firefighters, teachers and school employees over the age of 50.

“Inclusive of bus drivers and bus aids and custodial staff, alongside our brave teachers will be prioritized for vaccination,” Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced.

Jackson Health System is making appointments available for that group, as well as an expended pool of people with pre-existing conditions.

“Anyone age 50 and older, with a signed doctor’s note on the physician’s letter head or prescription pad, listing the patient’s name, any specific high risk condition for which the patient is being treated and a recommendation that the patient be vaccinated,” explained Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System.

The Miami-Dade College North Campus site will operate seven days per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit miamidade.gov/vaccine to learn more.