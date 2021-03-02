MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Commissioners have proclaimed March 2021 as “Health Heroes Month.”
"They took care of us 24/7, saved endless lives," said Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz.
Diaz and his fellow commissioners welcomed a group of doctors and nurses from Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya to the county commission chambers in downtown Miami on Tuesday morning.
“You were making these sacrifices, you were making them daily, double shifts, not taking your vacations, not retiring,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I mean, this has been really something incredibly stressful on all of you, as you have done the work of angels in our community.”
"I was the frontline with my staff, and we saw the first patient come in with COVID and it scared our team," said Monica Ramage the Director of Nursing for the Emergency Department at JMH.
The month of March in Miami-Dade County will now serve to recognize the sacrifice of those doctors and nurses on the frontlines as we continue to battle the coronavirus.