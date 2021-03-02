FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Residents of a Fort Lauderdale neighbor were awakened to the sound of explosions Tuesday morning as the FBI used flash bangs while serving a warrant at a southwest Fort Lauderdale home.
"Flash bangs going off about 6 a.m. We went outside to look and there were about 20 cars, people everywhere," said Chase Robinson.
The FBI said Paul Miller, 32, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of SW 6th Street, for allegedly being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
"You could see the flash happening, so I went and looked outside and saw smoke coming down the street. I actually peeked my head out and talked to one of the guys with the night vision (headset) on. He was like 'it's safe now'," said Robinson.
“I saw them come out of the house. I saw some weapons taken out, so who knows,” he added.
Miller’s landlord said his vehicle had a New Jersey license plate and he moved into a back unit about a month ago.
"My son did a background check on him and everything and that's it, that's all I know," said Tarlok Sanghera.
Tuesday’s arrest of Miller was a joint operation by the FBI, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.