By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Louisiana woman is accused of abandoning three children in three different locations in Palm Beach.

Miesha Perkins is now facing three charges of child neglect.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Perkins left one child at a gas station and another at a Publix. Later deputies reportedly saw her walking away from a car near the beach with a one-year-old child strapped in a car seat inside.

One witness said she feared the worst when she saw the scene.

“They put the baby in the ambulance and that’s when it started crying. We knew it was okay and that it had at least survived,” said Jill Slack.

Sheriff’s investigators said Perkins and the children’s father drove together from Louisiana and the father was “removed from the vehicle” before she abandoned the child.

