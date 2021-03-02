MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jackson Health System will begin vaccinating law enforcement officers, firefighters, and K-12 school personnel ages 50 and older starting Wednesday, March 3.

Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya held a virtual news conference on Tuesday outlining the updated COVID-19 requirements.

The changes coming just one day after Governor Ron DeSantis updated an Executive Order which also expands the criteria to include school employees, police officers and firefighters.

Here is the list of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

In addition, Migoya announced the hospital is also lowering its age requirement for at-risk people from 55 to 50. He also said they will vaccinate anyone with a health condition that makes them a high-risk candidate for COVID complications, not just 13 previously released medical conditions.

“Anyone age 50 and older with a signed doctor’s note on the physician’s letterhead or prescription pad listing the patient’s name, any specific high-risk condition for which the patient is being treated, and a recommendation that the patient be vaccinated,” said Migoya.

For people with an at-risk condition, a doctor’s note is still required. Firefighters and law enforcement officers will need to show a badge or department ID and school personnel will need to show school ID.

Click here to make an appointment. You must be a Florida resident to get a vaccine.

Meantime, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is urging residents 65 and older to take advantage of the state-run COVID-19 vaccination center in Overtown.

“Fifteen percent of our community is African American, but only 7.76% of the African American community is getting vaccinated. That is something unacceptable,” said Mayor Suarez.

Franchesca Ali is in healthcare. She got her shot. She lives works at a homeless shelter in the neighborhood. She thinks this is just what’s needed.

“It’s a very low-income neighborhood, so they don’t have access with their cars to get from point a to point b, to get the vaccine at Marlins Park or Hard Rock Stadium,” Ali said.

“We’re very pleased that as of tomorrow, March 3rd, all k-12 school side employees, inclusive of bus drivers, bus aides and custodial staff, along side our brave teachers will be prioritized for vaccination 50 and older,” said Miami-Dade schools chief Alberto Carvalho.

The site in Overtown is a walk-up site, open 7 days a week, no appointment necessary and they say they are trying to extend the hours so they can be open during the evening time.

It is located at the Youth Center, at 1551 NW 1st Avenue, and is for residents of Overtown and surrounding communities.

Those seeking a shot must be at least 65 years old or a healthcare worker with direct patient contact. No appointment is necessary. Seniors must bring ID to verify their age and healthcare workers must bring their license or documentation.

Vaccines at the Overtown location, are available seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It was one of three new state-run South Florida sites to open last week, the other two are at Broward College North in Coconut Creek and the Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center in Miami.

The three sites opened to provide greater access to the vaccine in underserved populations. Each site will administer up to 200 shots per day.

The state, in partnership with the federal government, will open another site at Miami Dade College North Campus on March 3rd. Vaccinations will be given by appointment only. The site will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This site will come with its own allotment of vaccine, above what the state is normally allocated.

The site will administer 2,000 vaccines per day. Additionally, it will have two smaller, mobile satellite sites that will conduct 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas. Through this hub and spoke model, each site will offer 3,000 vaccinations per day.

To register for an appointment in the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.