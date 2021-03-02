TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday at state and local government buildings throughout Florida to honor people who have died of COVID-19.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday. The move came almost exactly a year after DeSantis declared a public health emergency on March 1, 2020, because of the pandemic.
As of a Tuesday count, 31,135 Florida residents and 561 non-residents had died because of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health website.
