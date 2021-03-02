FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward pediatrician is being held without bond on federal child porn charges.
Federal prosecutors said Dr. Michael Mizrachy uploaded child pornography to an email account and used an instant messenger application to obtain child pornography and talk with minors about sex.
He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Mizrachy was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office last January and faces separate state charges.
He no longer works at “West Broward Pediatrics” in Plantation.