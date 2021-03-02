MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,179 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total to 1,918,100 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 140 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,696.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.69% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.05%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,956 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 32 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,481..
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 412,908.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.87% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.11%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 897 new cases and 9 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,408.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 196,114 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.10% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.62%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 31 new cases and no new additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 31 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 5,892 cases and 46 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.36% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.61%.