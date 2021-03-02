FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for a pilot who went missing off South Florida’s coast.
Brendan Spratt, 87, was last heard from on Tuesday, February 23th. Spratt’s son said his father checked in and told him he on Friday would be flying his Lancair 320 from Spruce Creek to Boca Raton and was scheduled to land the same day in a private community that had its own airstrip.READ MORE: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Addresses COVID-19, Jobs, Schools & Economy During State Of The State
He never made it.READ MORE: Flags To Fly At Half-Staff To Honor COVID-19 Victims
On Friday, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center contacted the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District at approximately 11:30 a.m. regarding a downed aircraft, described as a Lancair 320 with at least one person aboard, approximately 15 miles southeast of Boca Raton.
A massive search was launched but after scouring nearly 16,000 square miles nothing was found.MORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: 7,179 Additional Cases, 140 Deaths Reported Tuesday
“The decision to suspend a case is never an easy one,” said Lt. Shawn Antonelli, a command duty officer for U.S. Coast Guard District Seven. “Our greatest sympathies go out to the Spratt family during this time.”