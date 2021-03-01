MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During the entire month of March, we celebrate Women’s History Month by honoring the amazing women in our lives and those who have had a positive impact on society with several events across South Florida.

HistoryMiami Museum

March 10: Paula Johnson and Ashley Rose Young will be talking about two revolutionary cooks and their stories, reflective of their very different backgrounds, reveal insights about women, race, food, and culture in 20th-century America. Register here.

March 17: Dr. Margaret Weitekamp will be discussing women’s contributions to aerospace. She will be discussing how women have worked from the very beginning of aviation to innovate, and how museums have documented their stories. Register here.

Julia Tuttle Statue

Julia Tuttle is considered to be the only woman founder of a major city in the U.S. Her bronze statue honors Tuttle and commemorates Miami with scenes from the city’s incorporation in 1896, embroidered in Tuttle’s skirt. It is located next to a playground, so the kids can swing or slide around while parents soak up the sun and the history. For more information, click here.

The Women’s Park

This South Florida park is one of the first ones in the nation to be dedicated exclusively to women.

The Women’s Park recognizes the diverse contributions women made to improve the quality of life in Miami-Dade County. The 15-acre lakeside park offers a walking path to visitors, the Leona Ferguson Cooper playground for children, the Roxcy O’Neal Bolton Women’s History Gallery with displays on prominent women in history, a picnic pavilion and the Gates and Fences Project by Miami artist Lydia Rubio. The Gates and Fences Project, completed in partnership with the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs’ Arts and Public Places program, displays the strength and power of women. For more information, click here.

Women Run Wynwood 5K Run

March 7: Show your grit, strength, and beauty at the Women Run Wynwood run.

You can participate in this exhilarating event, as it will feature a women empowerment speaking portion, a 5-mile run, dance fitness fun, and cap the thrill off with a much-needed meditation. For more information, click here.

2021 Sisterhood Retreat: Hosted by The Women’s Center at Florida International University

March 26: 4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. (virtually)

March 27: 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (FIU/ BBC)

March 28: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m (virtually). The Sisterhood Retreat is designed to engage a diverse group of female-identifying students at FIU in a weekend of self-exploration, empowerment, bonding, and fun.

Join them virtually or at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus, as they engage in personal reflection activities and workshops that will help you become a better leader and person.

Wonder Women: Celebrating Women In Tech

March 31: Join the University of Miami in its first women in tech panel.

The university will have a virtual discussion panel led by three trailblazing women in tech to celebrate Women’s History Month.

For those interested in a career in tech, this is an opportunity not to be missed. For more information, click here.