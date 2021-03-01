POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Pompano Beach high school senior organized a massive coordination effort to rescue 260 rabbits and guinea pigs and find them new homes.

It began when Dylan Warfel heard about the animals’ situation in the town of Alva, near Fort Myers.

Animals that also included horses and ducks, all living in squalor, uncared for, and many with horrifying injuries.

Warfel, who has been rescuing animals for five years, called animal rescue groups she’d worked with in the past and others that could offer help. In a matter of days, she’d found homes for the majority of the rabbits and guinea pigs.

It was an exhausting, yet remarkable feat for 17-year-old Warfel.

Warfel and Marquelle Hendryx, owner and founder of Broken Oak Animal Sanctuary in Alva, got the animals to safety.

“When we got there at the barn and the hoarding situation, the first thing we noticed was the smell. A lot of the rabbits had mange and it was really bad. You could smell the mange on them from multiple rooms away. There were over one hundred animals in close quarters inside of the barn. It was a very musky, strong smell and there was some more outside too. There were so many animals in each room you really couldn’t walk,” said Warfel.

The animals were sorted by gender and then arranged in the order they’d be dropped off. They then set out across Florida in a rented cargo van. Warfel said they made six stops on their nearly 24-hour trip, going from the west coast to central Florida, then to the east coast.

“We even ended up transporting 40 to Missouri,” Warfel said, who also took 21 rabbits and guinea pigs from Alva and hopes to find them homes.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)