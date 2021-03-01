WATCH LIVEGov. DeSantis news conference in Tallahassee
By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida on Monday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A warm afternoon ahead with highs in the low to mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. It will not be as blustery, but we’ll enjoy a nice breeze out of the southeast of about 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts at times. No advisories for boaters, but there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach, swimming is not recommended.

Monday night will be nice and mild with temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be warm again with highs in the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. The rain chance remains low. On Wednesday we will likely see some spotty showers courtesy of a weak cold front. Highs remain warm and above average.

Not as warm on Thursday with highs in the low 80s and the chance for a few showers. Friday morning will be cooler with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the upper 70s with the potential for some showers and storms.

