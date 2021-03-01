MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Actress turned talk show host Drew Barrymore is a few months into her daily self-titled morning show on CBS.

It is all about preaching positivity during these challenging times.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo had a chat with Drew recently about the show and how it is changing her life for the better, while she strives to help others.

Lisa: “Is the idea of doing a show that will help people feel happier the reason why you wanted to jump into a daily Monday through Friday rigorous daily talk show?”

Drew: “You know what? Yes, thank you, Lisa, you made that a really easy answer because that’s an absolute yes. that was the intention of the show. Of course, we want to speak to as many people of note who will come on the show that we all know and love and who entertain us and you know make our world a better place.”

“But, then a lot of it was, can we share that space with people we’ve never heard of? And find these stories and have a news aspect to this show that is about the good things that are happening in the world and meet people in the world who are not in that front-page news yet, as they should. “

Lisa: “And speaking of wonderful people, You. You started this show in a pandemic. I can’t imagine how difficult it is for you to not have an audience, but you’ve got the coolest wall I’ve ever seen. Is that wall everything for you now?”

Drew: “I said, ‘You know we have to go big,’ People are stuck in their homes, so let’s make them feel like the antithesis of that. A big screen wall from floor to ceiling. I thought let’s just make this a place where the viewers can go out of their homes into here. They deserve that right now.”

Petrillo asked her about one of her own personal favorite movies of Drew’s “50 First Dates.”

Drew: “Aw, It is a favorite. That’s because it’s a happy movie. We need happiness. I was never really good at making depressing movies.”

Lisa: “And we hear you might be possible on some dating apps and may soon find a handsome young man in your future?”

Drew: “Maybe we’ll see. I’m finally open to it again. Because for the last six years I was like a barking dog all day when anyone asked me about that. So maybe I’m blooming, and a little less Rottweiler “

And her wish for the show?

“My heart is just really with everybody who is trying to navigate this time. I really wish I could do everything that I can to support and encourage everyone’s strength right now because I thought that’s what the show is.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on CBS4.