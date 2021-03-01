MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Isabel Pupo was all smiles, just days after she opened her eyes from a medically induced coma.

Doctors, at times, were convinced it would not happen, as the 55-year-old was on the verge of death.

“During that time, I actually told the family on numerous occasions, unfortunately, that she was going to pass away and we are going to have to stop,” said Dr. Steven DeBeer, a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Pupo got admitted into Mount Sinai Medical Center back in July with severe Covid and Pneumonia. Doctors say her oxygen levels were considered “unlivable.”

“I remember calling up doctor DeBeer and I said, Steve with such a high BMI and very obese can you consider her for an ECMO machine,” said Dr. Ari Ciment, a pulmonologist.

She was then considered and put on an ECMO machine, a respiratory life support treatment for a period of 67 days.

However, even with this artificial lung, she was struggling to breathe.

“Her oxygenation was in the 50 percent by that monitor. It just did not seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. DeBeer.

While Pupo was in a medically induced coma, she said, “I remember listening to my daughter’s voice from the phone. They would put the phone near my ear and all I remember was that she would say, fight for me,” said Pupo.

Pupo said she fought for her inspiration, her family.

“Before I got intubated, I looked at the ceiling and told God Please help me. I thought of them,” said Pupo.

After a tough battle, Pupo made a drastic turn. Her deteriorated lungs healed and oxygen levels increased.

After battling the virus for 150 days, Isabel Pupo beat COVID-19.

“I am a miracle of God. I am the proof that God exists. I have to repeat scientifically, I was not supposed to live,” said Pupo.

Pupo was discharged back in November from Mount Sanai Medical Center.

She spent 3 months in rehab and is finally home.