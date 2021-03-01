MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami-Dade Commissioner and Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Esteban Bovo announced on Monday he is running to be the next mayor of Hialeah.

“The tone of this campaign is not what is Hialeah gonna look like in the next four or five years. What we hope to begin today is the process of what does Hialeah look like 30-40 years from now,” said Bovo.

He also said he wants to make the city “sustainable, not only for all of us, but for future generations.”

Governor Ron DeSantis said Feb. 8 that he would support Bovo if he decided to run.

DeSantis has clashed with current Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez over COVID-19 distribution in the city.

Hernandez is vacating the seat due to term limits. He has held the top spot in the city since 2011.

Former Hialeah council member Isis Garcia-Martinez, who is also running for the seat, responded with a statement that read, “I welcome the democratic process offered to us by this great nation that gives us the opportunity to choose those that will represent us. I remind Mr. Bovo that Hialeah residents deserve to have a Mayor who thinks of them first and not as a backup plan because he is out of options and needs a job. My work platform is and has always been, Hialeah first.”

Another former Hialeah Council member Vivian Casáls-Muñoz is also running along with former mayoral candidate Juan Santana.

The municipal election for the mayor of the City of Hialeah will take place on November 2, 2021.