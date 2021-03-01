MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis is expanding the state’s vaccine administration plan to include school employees, police officers and firefighters.
Here is the list of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida per the expanded Executive Order.
- Long-term care facility residents and staff;
- Persons 65 years of age and older;
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
- K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and
- Firefighters 50 years of age and older.
In addition to hospital providers, doctors can vaccinate people who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Advanced practice registered nurses and pharmacists can also vaccinate people determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
The order does not say what is considered "extremely vulnerable," only that it must be determined by a doctor.
According to its website, the Florida DOH says some high-risk conditions could include chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, people who are immunocompromised and people of any age with severe obesity.