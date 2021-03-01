MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police said they have located Coral Gables Senior High football head coach Roger Pollard after he went missing earlier this week.
Police only said that the 39-year-old coach had been found safe on Friday evening and was back with his family.
Miami-Dade police said that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the "possible disappearance of Mr. Pollard."
Coach Pollard was reported missing from his Northwest Miami-Dade home on Wednesday.
No other details were immediately available.