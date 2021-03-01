MIAMI (CBSMiami) — February was the most expensive month at the pump since July 2019 which is 19 months. Throughout the month, gas prices increased an average total of 24 cents per gallon.

Last month, Florida gas prices averaged $2.52 per gallon. That’s 20 cents more than the monthly average in January. It was the most expensive February in three years: 14 cents more than February 2020 and 23 cents more than February 2019.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.61 per gallon. That’s the highest daily average price since July 2019. The state average has held at that level for the past week. However, drivers are paying 22 cents per gallon more than a month ago, and 23 cents more than this time last year. The state average has increased a total of 41 cents since January 1.

“Last month’s jump at the pump was largely driven by refinery issues – caused by arctic weather in Texas,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Other factors were tightening global fuel supplies and continued optimism that the COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus money would help boost fuel demand. Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump in the coming months as refineries enter maintenance season and prepare to switch to summer gasoline.”

Regional Prices