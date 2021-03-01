MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 10-year-old boy undergoing chemotherapy received a very special surprise Monday.
With the help of Make-A-Wish, local officers and K1 Racing, Santiago Castano got the chance to live out his dream of being a racecar driver for a day.
"I'm a father myself, and I actually have an 11-year-old at home as well," said Officer Alejandro Munoz. "So when you see the child's face, it really touches me. To see him sitting right there, I take it personal. it's really touching."
"When he saw the cars coming into the house, then he saw all those amazing cars – the Lamborghinis, the Corvettes and the one with his name on it – it was amazing. He was completely excited about it," said Tanya Castano, Santiago's mom.
Santiago’s mom said he just completed his 23rd chemotherapy cycle and doctors believe the treatment is working.