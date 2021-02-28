MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Inter Miami CF officials talked about the upcoming season and unveiled the team’s secondary jersey for 2021.

The team said the jersey is called “La Palma,” which means The Palm in English, and represents the deep bond between the fans and the team.

The jersey is primarily black with pink accents featuring a palm pattern as a symbol of unity, triumph, longevity, victory, royalty, and honor.

Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas says they expect between 3,000 and 8,000 fans in attendance when the season kicks off.

“That’s probably the range to open up in April. My aspiration is as the season moves on and more people get vaccinated, things become easier, hopefully at some point in the summer or early fall we can hopefully finally debut with a full house,” said Mas.

Mas also gave an update on Miami Freedom Park at the current site of the Melreese Golf Course near Miami International Airport.

“I’m very optimistic that we will have an agreement on a lease in March. I frankly look forward to a vote in front of the city of Miami commission in late March or early April so I’m very optimistic,” added Mas.

La Palma, embodies our club and fans’ deepest aspirations, taking shape. When you wear it, it is a signal of allegiance, unification and the deepest bond between you and us! 🌴#InterMiamiCF | #LaPalmaIMCF — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 27, 2021

Optimism is also growing for the play on the field. Part owner David Beckham has been in Miami since Christmas, taking a more hands-on approach with the club hoping to lead by example. He’s even training with players.

“I’ve been in the building every single day. I’ve run some days, I’ve left it to the guys other days. But those things I think are important. It’s important for me not just to be seen around the building with our backroom staff and our coaches and our players, but for the academy kids,” said Beckham.

This new culture and identity Inter Miami is trying to instill comes from the top down.

New head coach Phil Neville says he’s bringing his tactics over with him from England but that has to be coupled with the right attitude to work.

“Successful sports teams or a successful business, there is that togetherness, that fight, that character. These are the things we want to implement in the preseason,” said Neville.

Here is what team officials had to said about the new jersey:

“The herons on the jersey are an embodiment of unification and a core element of the Club’s identity, and the blue color inside the collar and the trimming on the inside of the bottom of the jersey is a subtle tribute to Biscayne Bay, which lines and connects South Florida.”

“Similar to previous jersey design elements, La Palma features the Club’s mantra, “Freedom to Dream,” this time positioned on the outside of the neck on the backside of the jersey. This serves as a testament to Inter Miami’s fans’ freedom to dream.”

The team said the new jersey is available for sale at the team store at Inter Miami CF Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St, in Fort Lauderdale.

La Palma was unveiled digitally prior to a retail experience for Season Ticket Members at Inter Miami CF Stadium, the team said.

The team said members will be able to purchase the new jersey and partake in special activities featuring players Leandro González Pirez, Lewis Morgan, Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi, as well as giveaways, on-field access, and more.