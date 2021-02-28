MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,539 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 1,909,221since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 126 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,406.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,501 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 7 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,429.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 410,717.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 756 new cases and 16 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,390.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 194,992 cases.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 35 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,857 cases and 46 deaths.