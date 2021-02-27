MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating how a single-engine Piper J-5A Cub made a forced landing Saturday afternoon on a road near a cement plant, approximately 1.5 miles west of the Miami Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

There were no reports of injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, the US Coast Guard continued to search for a small airplane that went missing Friday off the coast of Boca Raton.

The plane had one person aboard, according to a tweet Saturday from the Coast Guard’s 7th District headquarters in Miami.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN Friday night that an alert notice was issued for the single-engine Lancair 320.

The plane disappeared about 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton, the Coast Guard said.

Anyone with information on the missing plane should contact the Coast Guard’s 7th District command center.

