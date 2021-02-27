MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An independent FDA advisory board recommends the approval of the country’s third coronavirus vaccine being produced by Johnson & Johnson.

Mike Avila is among the more than 200 people participating in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial and he’s not sure if he got the placebo or the real shot, but says the effort was well worth it.

“It’s been such a trying year for everybody. I kind of felt it was my really big one small way of contributing someway. Today, I figured I can do the clinical trial and maybe will get some information that will help so why not do it,” said Avila.

But FDA did confirm that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only 66 percent effective overall, but is 85 percent effective in preventing severe illness.

It provides complete protection against COVID-19 deaths, 28 days after getting the shot.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a 66% effectiveness rate and the way it’s been explained to me is that basically, it is going to eliminate hospitalizations and death, but that’s great news considering what’s been happening the last year,” added Avila.