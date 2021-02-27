MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,459 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
That brings the total to 1,903,682 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 118 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,280.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.61% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.18%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,120 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 26 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,422.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 409,216.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.90%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.15%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 676 new cases and 5 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,374.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 194,236 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.27% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.72%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 23 new cases and no new additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 23 new cases and no new additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 5,822 cases and 46 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.54% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.28%.