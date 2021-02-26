MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’ve ever wanted an ooey-gooey Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon roll but didn’t feel like driving to Homestead, we have great news.
They now ship them.
Knaus Berry Farm has partnered with Goldbelly for the ordering process. Click Here to place an order.
Two dozen cinnamon rolls will set you back $59, while 10=pack of pecan cinnamon rolls goes for $45. If they bought at the farm store, they would run $26 and $16 respectively.
They ship Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday using UPS. All orders must be placed no later than 5 p.m. prior to the next designated shipping day. The cinnamon rolls are shipped the same day they are baked.
They recommend warming the rolls slowly in either a conventional or microwave oven. It is true that they will never taste as good as they do hot, right out of the oven at the bakery, but if you can’t make the trip, this just might satisfy that KBF craving.