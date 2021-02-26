FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 20-year-old woman from Cape Coral was killed, two other people were injured in a Pompano Beach shooting.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said last Sunday, February 21st, they received a call about a person who had been shot at 220 S Dixie Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found two people who had been shot near a blue car in the parking lot of an Exxon gas station. Alaysia Hart was pronounced dead on the scene, the second person was taken to Broward Health North. No word on their condition.

Deputies located a third gunshot victim approximately one mile away at 801 S. Dixie Highway. That person was taken to the hospital where they were treated and later released.

Detectives determined that the two crime scenes were connected to the same shooting. They said there were four people in the car when an argument led to shots being fired.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the person who fired the shots. That person is not in custody.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.