MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly a year since we’ve shot our last “Taste of the Town” segment due to the pandemic. We’ve all faced so many challenges this past year – but few more than the hospitality industry.

With that in mind, we’re excited to bring back a new version of our popular food segment. It’s going to look a little different to reflect these different times.

Even the name has changed a bit. It’s now called “Taste of the Town Dine Out Takeout!”

We’re are still celebrating South Florida’s unique and growing food scene – this time from safely outside.

It used to be that I would be inside, dining shoulder-to-shoulder and tasting the culinary creations of our great chefs.

I’ll still be enjoying all that great food, but now, with safety in mind, we will be outside and six feet apart.

What if a restaurant doesn’t have an outdoor space, you ask? Not to worry, we’ll still be showing it to you. I’ll be doing takeout and sampling from home as we’re doing on this day with Fireman Derek’s Cookie Monster Pie.

So, everyone, it’s time to pull up a chair and enjoy Taste of the Town Dine Out Takeout. It’ll be on every Friday morning and again that evening at 5:30 as well as Sunday mornings.

And a new bonus, we’re adding the recipe to one of the dishes we sample right here on CBSMiami.com so you can get cooking too.

Come join us and come hungry on Fridays. We’ll see you there!